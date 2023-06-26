'Enormously costly' business loan fraud drove home price inflation in certain markets, research suggests

Prospective buyers are welcomed by real estate agents at an open house in West Hempstead, New York on April 18, 2021.

It's been a tough market for U.S. homebuyers with a limited supply of properties driving up prices nationwide.

But another factor may have contributed to rising home costs in certain markets — fraudulent claims from the Covid-19-era Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, according to new research. PPP loans were designed to help cover business expenses during the pandemic, such as employee payroll.

"Fraud on this scale is enormously costly," said Sam Kruger, co-author and assistant professor of finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

A historic pandemic-era relief program, PPP distributed more than $793 billion between April 2020 and May 2021. And previous research from the University of Texas at Austin team flagged $117.3 billion of the funds as "suspicious lending."

"The fraud was highly concentrated geographically," Kruger explained. "And because of that concentration, there may have been spillover effects in some of those local areas."