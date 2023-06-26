Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin is a 'dead man walking,' Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer says

watch now

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is a "dead man walking" after leading a botched rebellion against Vladimir Putin, according to Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group. The weekend's armed revolt by Prigozhin, a former Putin ally who founded the Wagner private militia group, was widely seen as the biggest threat to the Russian president's 23-year grip on power. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the episode exposed "cracks" in the Kremlin that was not previously seen. Prigozhin is "kind of dead man walking at this point," Bremmer said on "Squawk Box Asia" Monday. "I would be very surprised that he's still with us in a few months' time." This Prigozhin-led revolt was unprecedented new ground for Putin, who had until then been able to swiftly put out the occasional unarmed protest. On the weekend, the Wagner mutineers got within 200 kilometers from the capital of Moscow before their leader made the abrupt announcement to abort the mission.

Anyone that believes that Putin is suddenly is on the brink of leaving power, also needs to recognize that's not where we are. Ian Bremmer president, Eurasia Group

"Putin has imprisoned and assassinated people for far less than what Prigozhin has done to him," Bremmer added. "It's inconceivable to me that Putin will allow him to live any longer than is absolutely necessary." The Wagner fighters' march toward Moscow sent the Kremlin scrambling to protect the capital after the mercenaries reportedly, in a matter of hours, took control of the southwestern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Rostov is strategically symbolic as the seat of the Southern Military District for the Russian military, a logistical and command hub for Putin's war on Ukraine.

Wagner mercenary fighters patrol the center of Rostov-on-Don — a hub for Russia's Ukraine campaign — after it had taken over key facilities on June 24, 2023 as part of an armed rebellion. Stringer | Afp | Getty Images