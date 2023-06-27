China is still on track to hit its growth target, Premier Li Qiang says

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting on June 26, 2023, with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization ahead of the World Economic Forum New Champions meeting in Tianjin, China.

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday his country was still on track to reach its annual growth target of around 5%.

He said growth in the second quarter was expected to be faster than it was in the first.

China's economy grew by 4.5% in the first quarter, better than expected. However, subsequent data have pointed to slower growth. Economic data for May missed analysts' expectations.

"From what we see this year, China's economy shows a clear momentum of rebound and improvement," Li said, via a livestream of an official English translation.

Li was speaking at the opening plenary of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions.