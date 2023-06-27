Prison staff misconduct made it easier for sex predator Jeffrey Epstein to kill himself, DOJ watchdog says

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.

"Significant misconduct" by federal Bureau of Prisons staff made it much easier for sex predator Jeffrey Epstein to kill himself in a New York jail in August 2019, a Department of Justice watchdog said in a new report Tuesday.

The 120-page report, which made eight recommendations to the BOP to address "numerous issues," also said that "the combination of negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failures" also led to widespread skepticism about the circumstances of Epstein's death.

And "most importantly," those failures deprived "his numerous victims, many of whom were underage girls at the time of the alleged crimes, of their ability to seek justice through the criminal justice process," the report by the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General said.

The report details how BOP employees failed to check in every 30 minutes on the 66-year-old investor in his cell, lied about their failure to do so and allowed him to have extra clothing.

It also said staff failed to replace a cellmate that Epstein lost on Aug. 9, 2019, the day before he was found dead in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan. The jail's psychology department had issued a directive that he be given a new cellmate.

Epstein's death came a month after he was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.

The city's medical examiner's office ruled shortly after his death that Epstein's injuries were consistent with him hanging himself, rather than from being strangled by another person.