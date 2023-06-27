Baupost Group's Seth Klarman found the next 'hunting ground' for value investors

Baupost Group's Seth Klarman called real estate a "hunting ground" for investors searching for opportunities. "There are hunting grounds that one would want to look," the press-shy Klarman told CNBC's "Squawk Box" in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. "We think real estate is an area that is full of so many fundamental challenges. But the fundamental challenges have caused urgent selling, you can see a pullback in lending, you can see vacancies in office, troubles in retail for years and years." "That doesn't automatically make it interesting, but it may mean that as other people abandon it, as other people face urgent pressure, there might be opportunities to buy, to inject capital, to make some rescue loans," said Klarman, who manages almost $30 billion in assets. Investors have been steering away from real estate this year. The S & P 500 sector is down nearly 1%, even as the broader index is higher by 12%. Regardless, the hedge fund manager says there are opportunities for investors willing to take a closer look. "And we hover around looking for opportunity, trying to meet counterparties that are eager to transact. We think we're a great counterparty for them because we can move quickly. We can write any size check," the 66-year-old Harvard and Cornell grad said. Klarman is a long-time proponent of value investing, which has drawn him comparisons to Warren Buffett. Last year, the billionaire investor posted a mid-single digit decline, outperforming the S & P 500's double-digit retreat, according to a Financial Times report .