LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets rise ahead of Australia inflation figures and China industrial profits
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets rose as the region awaits May inflation figures out of Australia and China releases its industrial profits for May.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.71% in early trade. Economists polled by Reuters expect the country's inflation rate to ease to 6.1%, compared with the 6.8% recorded in April.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rebounded after three straight days of losses, popping 1%, with the Topix also surging 0.9%.
South Korea's Kospi traded close to the flatline, while the Kosdaq saw a 0.27% gain.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also is poised to extend its gains after climbing almost 2% on Tuesday, with futures at 19,185 compared to the HSI's close of 19,148.13.
Investors will be watching China's year-to-date industrial profits, after factory activity stayed in contraction territory for a second straight month in May. The country's industrial output growth for May came in at 3.5%, slightly lower than the 3.6% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.63 % and marking its first gain seven days.
The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.65% as investors piled back into tech stocks, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.15%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: Fund manager makes bold call that oil prices will double, picks stocks to cash in
Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, has a bold market call: that oil prices could soar more than 100% in the next few years.
The picture painted by OPEC earlier this week also suggests strong demand well into the future.
Two fund managers name their favorite stocks to play the possible rise in crude prices.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs names 5 tech stocks set for a profit boost, giving one 50% upside
Goldman Sachs has named the tech stocks it expects to become more profitable over the next two years.
The Wall Street bank said it has seen a shift in the mindset of company executives from prioritizing growth to profitability.
Goldman Sachs believes that the bulk of the margin expansion is yet to come as companies start to realize the full benefits of cost-cutting measures implemented in the first half of 2023.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about the 5 stocks here.
— Ganesh Rao
Airline, travel stocks soar as Delta boosts outlook
Travel stocks took off across the board on Tuesday after Delta Air Lines lifted its financial outlook and signaled that the post-pandemic travel boom is here to stay.
The news from Delta boosted shares 6% during afternoon trading, and lifted competitors United Airlines and American Airlines by more than 5% each. Southwest and JetBlue jumped 3.7% and 9.8%, respectively.
Cruise stocks also soared on Tuesday, bucking Monday's selloff trend. Carnival was last up more than 8%, while Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line added more than 4% each. Airbnb, Booking Holdings and Expedia each gained about 4%.
— Samantha Subin
Technology, consumer discretionary stocks among S&P 500 gainers
Information technology and consumer discretionary stocks were among the biggest winners in the S&P 500 during midday trading.
Gains from the likes of technology giants Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla lifted both sectors more than 1% each. Travel stocks Expedia, Carnival, Booking Holdings and Norwegian Cruise Line also gained, boosting the consumer discretionary sector 1.4%.
The industrials sector rose 1%, benefitting from surging airline stocks. Delta, American Airlines and United jumped more than 4% each. Generac and Old Dominion soared more than 8% and 6%, respectively.
Just two sectors — utilities and health care — dipped into negative territory. A sell off in shares of Illumina, Amgen, CVS Health and Danaher following a disappointing quarter and guidance from Walgreens Boots Alliance contributed to the 0.5% loss in health care.
— Samantha Subin
The Federal Reserve could trigger a recession in the early months of 2024, Seth Klarman says
A recession could hit the U.S. economy early next year, according to Baupost Group chief executive officer Seth Klarman.
"The goal of the Fed is to reduce the heat in the economy, and one way to do that is to trigger some kind of recession," Klarman told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday. "It's been slow developing, [and] some people think that the excess cash in people's pockets will start to run out around year-end, so maybe it's an early 2024 event"
— Brian Evans
Consumer confidence improved more than anticipated in June
The outlook from consumers brightened more than expected in June even with an expected recession on the horizon, The Conference Board reported Tuesday.
Consumer confidence for the month rose to an index value of 109.7, up from 102.5 in May and better than the Dow Jones estimate for 104. That was the highest reading since January 2022.
New questions focused on household finance showed 30% of families expecting their situations to improve in the next six months against just 14% seeing worsening conditions. The survey also showed a decline in those expecting a recession, though still at 69.3% from the 73.2% in May.
—Jeff Cox