Asia markets rise ahead of Australia inflation figures and China industrial profits

Asia-Pacific markets rose as the region awaits May inflation figures out of Australia and China releases its industrial profits for May.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.71% in early trade. Economists polled by Reuters expect the country's inflation rate to ease to 6.1%, compared with the 6.8% recorded in April.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rebounded after three straight days of losses, popping 1%, with the Topix also surging 0.9%.

South Korea's Kospi traded close to the flatline, while the Kosdaq saw a 0.27% gain.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also is poised to extend its gains after climbing almost 2% on Tuesday, with futures at 19,185 compared to the HSI's close of 19,148.13.

Investors will be watching China's year-to-date industrial profits, after factory activity stayed in contraction territory for a second straight month in May. The country's industrial output growth for May came in at 3.5%, slightly lower than the 3.6% expected by economists polled by Reuters.