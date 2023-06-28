Wildfire smoke hits New York again: 'We are truly the first generation to feel the real effects of climate change,' Governor Hochul says

The AirNow Fire and Smoke map is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

This map from AirNow.Gov shows the air quality (green is good, yellow is moderate, orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups, red is unhealthy, purple is very unhealthy and deep purple is hazardous) and smoke plumes. This is a screenshot taken at 11:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday June 28, 2023. The AirNow Fire and Smoke map is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

Smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada is blowing south and causing dangerous air quality in New York state for the second time in a month.

On Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. EST, New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that air quality health advisories were in effect for the entire state of New York.

"Similar to what we saw a short time ago, the air quality is deteriorating very quickly in our state as a result of the Canadian wildfires," Hochul said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. "That's the unfortunate news that we're experiencing. I would certainly say we did not deal with this in the years past. If you want to know the effects of climate change, you're going to feel it tomorrow in real time."

"This is not something that we're talking about future generations dealing with," Hochul said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We are truly the first generation to feel the real effects of climate change."

City administrators will be working to alert residents of the hazardous air conditions on public transit and via cell phone alert systems. But Hochul advised residents to look up their zip codes on AirNow.gov for localized air quality readings. The fire and smoke map available on AirNow is a collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service.

New York administrators issued an air quality health advisory Wednesday for Western New York, Central New York and Eastern Lake Ontario regions, adding that the smoke is due to move east on Thursday.

Air quality levels are expected to deteriorate from "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Unhealthy" and for brief periods may even breach the threshold for "Very Unhealthy" or "Hazardous," according to Hochul's office. High-risk populations who are especially vulnerable to poor air quality include children, senior citizens, pregnant women and people with heart disease and respiratory issues, Hochul said on Tuesday.