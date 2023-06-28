Samsung to begin making world's most advanced mobile chips in 2025 as battle with TSMC heats up

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday laid out its roadmap to expand its chip manufacturing business, including leading-edge semiconductors, as it looks to catch up with leader TSMC .

Perhaps best known for its smartphones, the South Korean technology firm has a huge semiconductor business that is its main profit driver. It makes memory chips that go into data centers and laptops.

But Samsung also has a chip manufacturing business known as a foundry, which produces semiconductors for other companies that design chips, such as Qualcomm.

Earlier this year, Samsung said it would begin making chips with a 2 nanometer process in 2025. The company has now given a more detailed roadmap, saying it will begin mass production of the 2nm process for mobile applications in 2025, then expand to high-performance computing in 2026 and to automotive in 2027.