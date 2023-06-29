Asia markets set to rise as Fed hints of more rate hikes ahead

Asia-Pacific shares are set to rise Thursday, as investors continue to parse comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who indicated there could be multiple rate hikes ahead.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 33,360 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 33,230. Both are higher compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 33,193.99.

Markets in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for the holidays.