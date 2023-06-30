Asia markets fall after Wall Street's banks jump on stress test results

A Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) container ship at a shipping terminal in Tokyo on Oct. 31, 2016.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on the final trading day of the first half of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, lifted by shares of large banks jumping after passing the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

A revised U.S. gross domestic product print also helped lift investor sentiment, alleviating recession fears on Wall Street. Investors will look ahead to the latest data on personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge.

Japanese stocks fell as investors digested Tokyo's consumer price index, which remained at levels above the central bank's target for thirteen straight months.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.88% in its first hour of trade and the Topix slid 0.7%. In South Korea, the Kospi inched 0.12% lower while the Kosdaq shed 0.12%

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to open lower.