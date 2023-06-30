Netherlands, home to a critical chip firm, follows U.S. with export curbs on semiconductor tools

In this article ASML-NL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden, on June 29, 2022. The U.S. has been putting pressure on the Netherlands to block exports to China of high-tech semiconductor equipment. Susan Walsh | AFP | Getty Images

The Netherlands on Friday announced new export restrictions on advanced semiconductor equipment amid U.S. pressure to cut China off from key chipmaking tools. Companies in the Netherlands will need to apply for a license to export certain advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment overseas, the Dutch government said, under rules that will come into effect on Sep. 1. The Netherlands is home to ASML, one of the most important semiconductor companies in the world. ASML makes machinery that is required to make the most advanced chips. ASML shares were down 1.5% on Friday.

Last October, the U.S. introduced sweeping rules aiming to cut off exports of key chips and semiconductor tools to China, a move analysts said could hobble Beijing's ambitions to boost its domestic technology. Since then, the U.S. has been ramping up pressure on key chipmaking nations and allies like the Netherlands and Japan, to introduce export restrictions of their own. Because of ASML's critical role in advanced chips, Washington has sought to get the Netherlands on side. The Dutch government was on the fence but in March laid out restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor equipment. Friday's announcement finalizes those rules and gives more clarity around what can and can't be exported. The law does not single out any country nor does it name ASML explicitly. The Dutch government said the rules apply to a "number of very specific technologies for the development and manufacture of advanced semiconductors," that could potentially be used in places like military applications. "We've taken this step on national security grounds. It's good for the companies that will be impacted to know what they can expect. This will give them the time they need to adapt to the new rules," Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in a statement.

ASML caught in the middle