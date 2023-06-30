Student loan relief is gone for millions of Americans — here's what it means for retailers

A shopper goes through shirts in the kids section at Old Navy in Denver, Colorado. Brent Lewis | Denver Post | Getty Images

'Too good to be true'

Lenèe Gill, 31, is one of the borrowers who would have had $20,000 of her loans wiped away. The Denver resident, who works as sales director at a technology company, received Pell Grants to put toward her undergraduate degree at Louisiana State University. Biden's plan would have eliminated her remaining student debt balance. Gill said she got a taste of how life without student loans would look during the Covid pandemic. For about three years, she did not pay roughly $400 a month toward her balance. Instead, she saved more money and spruced up the home where she and her fiance live with a new couch, nicer dishes and plants. She chipped away at credit card debt and paid off her car. Yet she said she never banked on her debt getting canceled. "It was always one of those things that I felt was too good to be true," Gill said. "So I never really put a lot of hope or a lot of thought or planning, or even let myself go as far as 'What would life look like without these payments?'" Gill said she'll tighten up the budget as she pays down that debt again. She will likely drop higher-end grocery purchases, such as organic fruits and vegetables and better cuts of meat. Instead of shopping at the farmer's market, she said she will likely buy more at big-box stores like Walmart for cheaper prices. Stubborn inflation has forced Americans to pay more for food and housing, and concerns about a potential recession have added to the pressure facing consumers and companies. Meanwhile, government programs like loan relief designed to keep households afloat during the pandemic have fallen by the wayside.

Stimulus checks, expanded child tax credits and a stronger Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for low-income households all boosted budgets. That cash infusion has ended, even as consumers less wary of Covid have shifted spending toward experiences instead of goods. All of those factors could hurt retail sales this year. KeyBanc's Thomas said the student loan payment pause was yet another pandemic tail wind for retailers. It could generate an annualized headwind of about 2% to retail sales over the next year if not offset by higher incomes or more borrowing, according to KeyBanc. Many retailers said on earnings calls this spring that smaller tax refunds contributed to slower sales. Estimates vary on how much student loan borrowers will pay each month. The Bank of America Institute estimates that the median impacted household will pay around $180 a month. Higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz estimated that the typical monthly bill will be about $350. KeyBanc estimates an average monthly payment between $400 and $460. Kantrowitz said there is little data on how Americans used the money that they did not spend on student debt. Did they buy more luxury items, book a vacation or save? He said he's skeptical that the resumption of payments will have a major effect on retailers, since the sum accounts for a tiny percentage of the country's gross domestic product. "The impact on retailers is yes, it's going to be a negative, but it's not going to be a huge decrease," he said. "It is a mild decrease." Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia University's business school, echoed similar sentiments. He said the student loan changes are modest compared with the pinch that people feel from inflation or the dwindling of pandemic-strengthened savings accounts. He added that many Americans have gotten raises since the payments paused three years ago.

The companies most affected

