China unexpectedly cancels top EU diplomat's Beijing visit

High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell was due to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, pictured on May 23, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images)

China on Tuesday canceled a planned visit by the European Union's foreign policy chief that was scheduled for next week without providing a specific reason.

High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell was initially due to visit Beijing in April for the annual EU-China strategic dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, but that was delayed after Borrell tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, an EU foreign affairs spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that Borrell's team had been told by their Chinese counterparts the new dates of July 10-11 were no longer possible and an alternative would need to be found. Topics under discussion were set to include human rights and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin declined to provide a reason for the cancellation at a briefing Wednesday, but added: "We welcome High Level Representative Borrell to visit China at the earliest time convenient to both sides," according to a Reuters report.

CNBC has contacted China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

The cancellation, or possible postponement, comes ahead of a scheduled visit to Beijing by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday.

China on Monday announced new export restrictions on two metals, germanium and gallium, which are key to the manufacturing of semiconductors and electronics and have uses from military equipment to mobile phones.