Can Japan's Nikkei benchmark hit an all-time high of 40,000? One strategist thinks so

Visitors look at screens displaying stock indices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Japan's Nikkei 225 can reach 40,000 points in the next 12 months as fundamentals are "pointing in the right direction," according to market strategist Jesper Koll.

His optimism in Japan also comes from a strong rebound in business confidence and a supportive fiscal policy.

Should the prediction come true, this would mean that the Nikkei would have breached its all-time high of 38,195 achieved on Dec 29, 1989.

At the time, Japan was in the middle of a real estate bubble. When the property market collapsed, equity and land prices also crashed, triggering a period of low economic growth in Japan that continues today.