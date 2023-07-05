Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy warns of 'dangerous provocations' at nuclear plant; China's Xi reportedly warned Putin against nuclear attack

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen as Russian militaryâs presence at nuclear power plant continues, on August 11, 2022, in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he had warned French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning "dangerous provocations" at the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

"Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario," Zelenskyy added alongside the video posted on Twitter.

"But in any case, the world sees – can't but see – that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else."

Russian troops seized the power station, Europe's largest nuclear facility, in the early days of the invasion in February 2022, and both sides have since frequently accused one another of endangering it via shelling.

Russian state news agencies quoted an advisor to Russia's nuclear network as claiming that the Ukrainian military is planning to attack the station using "long-range precision equipment and kamikaze attack drones," though no evidence was offered in support of this allegation.

— Elliot Smith