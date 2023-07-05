LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy warns of 'dangerous provocations' at nuclear plant; China's Xi reportedly warned Putin against nuclear attack
Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy said late on Tuesday that he told French President Emmanuel Macron about "dangerous provocations" at the Russian-held Zaporizhzia nuclear plant.
Meanwhile, Russian state news agencies quoted an advisor to the country's nuclear network operator as claiming Ukraine was planning an attack on the pivotal facility.
Russian shelling claimed further lives on Ukrainian grounds on Tuesday, with further dead now reported in Sumy and Kherson.
Ukraine's military also claimed on the Telegram messaging app that it had destroyed a Russian unit in Moscow-controlled Makiivka, though Russian-installed representatives in the region alleged that civilians had been hit in the attack. Neither claim has been independently verified.
Top Zelenskyy advisor says China's position on Russian nuclear threat 'important'
Andriy Yermak, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said China's reported opposition to Russia's threats of nuclear force is "an important position."
Posting on the Telegram messaging app, the head of the president's office shared a screengrab of the Financial Times article reporting that Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a visit to Moscow in March, personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
— Elliot Smith
China's Xi warned Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine: FT
Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Moscow in March warned Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Wednesday citing western and Chinese officials.
Chinese officials have privately taken credit for the Kremlin backing away from veiled threats of nuclear force expressed earlier in the conflict, the sources said.
A senior advispr to the Chinese government also reportedly said the deterrence has been critical to Beijing's hopes of repairing damaged relations with Europe.
Putin claims Russian economy faring better than expected
Russian President Vladimir Putin said late Tuesday that the country's economy was exceeding expectations, following an update from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
During a meeting at the Kremlin, Mishustin reported that GDP growth may top 2% in 2023 while inflation might not exceed 5% annually. The International Monetary Fund has projected 0.7% GDP growth this year after a 2.1% contraction in 2022.
According to a transcript on the Kremlin's website, Putin said "at least for the time being" that the results were "better than previously expected, better than predicted."
Russia has been on the receiving end of several waves of sweeping economic sanctions from Ukraine's allies since the unprovoked invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.
— Elliot Smith
Russia and Ukraine trade attack plot accusations at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he had warned French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning "dangerous provocations" at the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
"Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario," Zelenskyy added alongside the video posted on Twitter.
"But in any case, the world sees – can't but see – that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else."
Russian troops seized the power station, Europe's largest nuclear facility, in the early days of the invasion in February 2022, and both sides have since frequently accused one another of endangering it via shelling.
Russian state news agencies quoted an advisor to Russia's nuclear network as claiming that the Ukrainian military is planning to attack the station using "long-range precision equipment and kamikaze attack drones," though no evidence was offered in support of this allegation.
— Elliot Smith
Ukraine claims destruction of Russian unit; Moscow alleges civilian casualties
Ukraine's military claimed late on Tuesday to have destroyed a Russian unit in Makiivka, a Moscow-held territory in the Donetsk region.
"As a result of precision firing by Defence Forces units, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist," the strategic communications office for Ukraine's Armed Forces said on the Telegram messaging app, alongside a video of apparent explosions in the distance.
The Russian-installed head of the region, Denis Pushilin, claimed on Telegram that the Ukrainian shelling had resulted in civilian casualties.
"Late in the evening, the enemy launched fierce attacks on residential areas and the hospital complex of the Chervonogvardeisky district of Makeevka. The blast wave was felt by the majority of residents of Makeevka and Donetsk," Pushilin said.
"At the moment, 25 victims are known, including two children wounded: a girl 2 years 9 months old. and a 7 year old boy."
Neither claim could be independently verified. Since the start of the Russian invasion, both sides have accused one another of targeting civilians and denied doing so themselves.
— Elliot Smith
At least 31 wounded, including nine children, in Russian shelling on Ukraine
At least 31 people, including nine children, were wounded in Russian shelling on the small town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, officials said Tuesday.
The windows of multi--story buildings were smashed and cars were set alight in the shelling which occurred at 1:35 p.m. Kyiv time, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia did not immediately comment on the incident and CNBC was unable to independently verify the reports.
— Karen Gilchrist
Russia claims 'certain contacts' with U.S. over detained reporter Gershkovich
Russia said Tuesday that "certain contacts" had been made with the U.S. regarding the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
Speaking a day after U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy visited Gershkovich in a Moscow prison, the Kremlin said that it did not want to make its conversations with the U.S. public.
"We said that there are certain contacts on this matter, but we do not want to make them public, they must be carried out and continued in complete silence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to a Reuters translation.
"As for the legal right to consular contacts, this right, of course, must be ensured on both sides."
Russia has accused Gershkovich of espionage, something he denies.
— Karen Gilchrist
Voice recording said to be of Wagner's Prigozhin surfaces
Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to have resurfaced on social media after being exiled to Belarus since his failed insurrection 11 days ago.
A voice recording said to be of Prigozhin was posted on the Grey Zone Telegram page — an account supportive of Russian mercenaries, with more than 500,000 subscribers.
NBC News is unable to authenticate the audio message.
"Today, more than ever, we need your support. Thank you for that," the voice said.
"I want you to understand that our "March of Justice" was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society. And I think we have achieved a lot of it," it added.
"In the near future, I am sure that you will see our next victories at the front. Thanks guys!"
NBC's Moscow bureau said the voice does sound like Prigozhin's, but that he is speaking more slowly than usual.
The mercenary leader has not been seen in public since the uprising 11 days ago.
— Karen Gilchrist
NATO extends Stoltenberg's mandate for a year after failing to agree on new leader
NATO on Tuesday agreed to extend Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term by a further year after members were unable to agree on a new leader.
Stoltenberg, 64, who has been in the role since 2014, said he was honored by the decision, despite recently saying he had no plans to remain in situ beyond his current term, due to end October 1.
Stoltenberg's reappointment had been widely expected since last month. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said last week that "the new NATO secretary-general is the good old NATO secretary-general."
Kallas was one candidate under discussion to replace Stoltenberg, alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, though neither candidate drew sufficient support.
The extension of Stoltenberg's term comes one week before NATO leaders gather in Vilnius, Lithuania, for their annual summit.
— Karen Gilchrist