Retail investors are chasing this rally in big numbers and have found a new favorite sector instead of A.I.

Retail investors aren't slowing down in the current market environment. A Thursday report from VandaTrack Weekly said that monthly net inflows toward U.S. equities now sits at about $1.4 billion per day. For context, the note said, that's near the all-time record hit last March of $1.5 billon per day. "While it may be difficult to see a further increase in the pace of cash equity purchases from these levels, there is still room for more speculative buying in the options space," VandaTrack data science analyst Lucas Mantle said. But while artificial intelligence stocks have been the big story so far in 2023, investors are now turning their attention to electric vehicle names. "Retail investors often rotate between themes as they get excited by short-term trends, and the recent beat in TSLA [Tesla] deliveries could be the catalyst to drive an increase in exposure to other EV names," Mantle said. Elon Musk 's Tesla beat Wall Street expectations for vehicle deliveries by about 20,000 units on Monday, with analysts forecasting 445,925. The stock rose about 7% on the news and also lifted peer EV stocks Rivian and Lucid higher. Meanwhile, net retail purchases of Tesla stock soared to $1.2 billion over the past five trading sessions, according to the note. TSLA YTD mountain Tesla stock has benefited from a beat on vehicle deliveries earlier this week. Rivian is one of the bigger beneficiaries of the big move move into EV names, Mantle added, with retail net buying of the stock hitting $30 million on Wednesday alone. About 13% of the total trading volume for Rivian stock has been retail investors over the past five sessions, the note added. RIVN YTD mountain Rivian stock. Mantle added that other EV stocks that have been sluggish this year, including Xpeng , Nikola , Plug Power and Nio , could similarly gain from investors looking for EV exposure after the Tesla beat.