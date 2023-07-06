LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Russian missile kills four in western city of Lviv; nuclear plant tensions in focus
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
The eyes of international bodies remain on Europe's largest nuclear plant after Russian and Ukrainian authorities traded allegations about planned attacks on the facility.
Tensions have escalated in recent days regarding the Russian-held Zaporizhzia nuclear plant, as fighting intensified in the surrounding area and Russian and Ukrainian authorities accused one another of planning attacks on the facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of "dangerous provocations" from Russian forces holding the plant.
On Wednesday, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency said there were no reports of increased military presence at the plant, but that international observers "cannot relax."
Russian missile strike on Lviv apartment block kills at least four, Ukrainian authorities say
A Russian missile attack struck a four-story apartment block overnight in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least four people and injuring 34, according to Ukrainian authorities.
In a tweet early Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the destruction, showing the top two floors of the long, curved building either missing or reduced to rubble, and promised a "strong" response.
Lviv is the westernmost major city in Ukraine, just over 40 miles from the Polish border and more than 600 miles from the frontline of the conflict. Many Ukrainians have relocated there in search of safety since Russia's invasion began in the east.
Around 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said in a post on his Telegram channel. Rescuers are still searching among the debris for survivors and casualties.
"This is the biggest attack on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Sadovyi said, according to a translation.
— Elliot Smith
No news to share on detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, White House says
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration did not have news to share regarding the release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia.
"I wish I can stand in front of you and say that we have news to share on Evan. Sadly, we do not have any news to share," Jean-Pierre told reporters during a White House briefing.
"What I can say is Evan, along with Paul Whelan, who are both wrongfully detained, as you know, should be home. They should be home with their families. I just don't have anything to share at this time," she added.
Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities on March 29 on allegations of espionage. The Biden administration has denied that Gershkovich worked on behalf of the U.S. government as a spy.
— Amanda Macias
'We cannot relax,' IAEA chief says of tensions at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi warned about rising tensions at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
"Nuclear power plants should never under any circumstances be attacked, nuclear power plants should not be used as a military base," Grossi told reporters during a press conference in Japan.
"The IAEA is there to observe, to monitor this, and to inform the world community if this happens. In our latest inspections, we haven't seen any activity, but, we remain extremely alert. As you know there is a counter-offensive ongoing, there is a lot of combat," he said, according to an NBC News report.
"I have been there a few weeks ago and there is combat there, very close to the plant, so we cannot relax and we will be informing and updating constantly," the head of the nuclear watchdog agency added.
— Amanda Macias