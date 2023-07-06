Ukraine war live updates: Russian missile kills four in western city of Lviv; nuclear plant tensions in focus

Overnight, a Russian missile attack struck a four-story apartment block in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least four people and injuring 34, according to Ukrainian authorities. Rescuers continue to work at the site.

Around 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said in a post on his Telegram channel. Rescuers are still searching among the debris for survivors and casualties.

The eyes of international bodies remain on Europe's largest nuclear plant after Russian and Ukrainian authorities traded allegations about planned attacks on the facility.