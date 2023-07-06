Treasury yields rise as investors look ahead to key economic reports

At 4 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.9654% after rising by around two basis points. The 2-year Treasury was last up by just over two basis points to 4.9722%.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday as investors awaited key economic data and assessed the interest rate outlook after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes were published.

Investors looked ahead to key data points that could provide fresh insights into the state of the economy, especially the labor market, due on Thursday and Friday. ADP's employment report, JOLTs job openings and weekly initial jobless claims figures are expected Thursday, while June's jobs report is slated for Friday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that continued strength in the labor market was one of the key drivers behind the central bank's position that further restriction is needed to cool the economy.

The data could therefore inform the Fed's next interest rate policy moves, especially the pace at which rates may be increased. Powell said last week that he would not rule out the possibility of hiking rates at consecutive meetings.

This marked a shift in tone compared to his previous comments that had suggested a slower pace of rate increases was likely, a sentiment his fellow policymakers also held at their last meeting, according to minutes published Wednesday.

The minutes also reiterated that despite the Fed leaving rates unchanged in June, the majority of officials are expecting further rate hikes.