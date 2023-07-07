Samsung estimates profits plunged 96% in the second quarter

A man walks past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company's Seocho building in Seoul on April 7, 2023.

Samsung Electronics said it expects a 96% profit plunge in the second quarter of 2023 as weak demand for memory chips persists.

The world's largest dynamic random-access chip maker estimates operating profit in the quarter from April to June to be 600 billion Korean won ($459 million), down from 14.1 trillion Korean won in the same period last year.

This would be the company's lowest quarterly profit since the 590 billion won recorded in the first quarter of 2009, according to the company's past earnings data.

The second-quarter profit forecast is largely in line with analysts' expectations for 555 billion Korean won, Reuters reported, citing a Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Samsung also estimated revenue in the second quarter to be 63.75 trillion Korean won, down 17.4% from 77.2 trillion Korean won a year ago.

The company is set to release its full earnings report on July 27.