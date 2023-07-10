Powerball jackpot grows to $650 million. Here’s the tax bill if there’s a winner

The Powerball jackpot for July 10, 2023 has hit $650 million. Here, a cashier at a 7-11 store in Milipitas, California, issues Powerball tickets in 2022.

With no winner for the Powerball jackpot, the prize has jumped to an estimated $650 million ahead of Monday's drawing. Of course, those winnings will be smaller once the IRS takes its share.

The jackpot jumped to $650 million from $615 million without a winning ticket on Saturday. If you beat the odds, you can now pick between a lump sum of an estimated $328.3 million or annual payments worth $650 million.

Your chances of winning the grand prize are 1 in about 292 million.

"One thing that's unique about the lottery is that you can accept it over a 30-year period with annuity payments," said certified financial planner John Chichester Jr., founder and CEO of Chichester Financial Group in Phoenix. "That offers a lot more flexibility in how you pay the taxes."

Rather than a larger, upfront tax bill, you can take the annuity payment and invest the money in a tax-efficient manner, said Chichester, who is also a certified public accountant.