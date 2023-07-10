How governors and CEOs are negotiating deals in abortion-ban era

When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the repeal of her state's abortion ban in April, she framed it in terms of competitiveness — a draw for women and for companies.

"If you don't think abortion's about the economy, you might not have a uterus," said Whitmer, a Democrat.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sees it as an economic issue too. But he said his state's abortion ban was drawing companies there.

"There's a lot of businesses and a lot of Americans that like the social positions that the state of Texas is taking," Abbott, a Republican, said on CNBC in 2021 after the law was first passed.

One year after the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion rights to the states, the truth about abortion and the economy is far murkier than either governor portrayed it.

Governors of states that have codified abortion rights are using their laws as a selling point.

In an interview, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said the pitch is resonating.

"We know having heard from employers that this matters to their employees, and Massachusetts is a state where we protect women's access to needed health care," said Healey, a Democrat.