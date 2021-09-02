Elon Musk declines to address Texas abortion law directly after Gov. Greg Abbott's comments

Elon Musk on Thursday declined to weigh in directly on Texas' abortion law after Gov. Greg Abbott said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO supported his state's "social policies" following the implementation of the harshly restrictive measure.

"In general, I believe government should rarely impose its will upon the people, and, when doing so, should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness," Musk told CNBC in a tweet.

"That said, I would prefer to stay out of politics," said Musk, whose companies and private foundation are both growing their operations in Texas.

Abortion-rights advocates and providers say that the law effectively overturns precedent for abortion protections set under Roe v. Wade in 1973. President Joe Biden and others in his administration, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have vowed to take action after the Supreme Court refused to block the law from taking effect.

Earlier Thursday, Abbott told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that the new law and other politically divisive social-issue laws will not make his state less appealing to businesses or individuals.

"You need to understand that there's a lot of businesses and a lot of Americans who like the social positions that the state of Texas is taking," Abbott said.