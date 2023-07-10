Treasury yields mixed as investors look to Fed speaker comments, key economic data

At 4:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over two basis points to 4.0718%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading around one basis point lower at 4.9209%.

Treasury yields were mixed on Monday as investors awaited the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and key inflation data due this week.

Various Fed speakers are due to make remarks this week which investors will be scanning for fresh hints about the outlook for interest rates. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly are among those expected to speak about the economic and monetary policy outlook on Monday.

The central bank is widely expected to hike rates again at its meeting later this month, even after last week's June jobs report from the Labor Department showed that non-farms payrolls grew slightly less than expected. The report also reflected stronger than anticipated wage growth of 4.4% compared with a year ago.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at their most recent meeting, but policymakers have since indicated that rates will likely need to be hiked further to bring inflation closer to their 2% target range. This could mean multiple rate increases are still to come during the four meetings the Fed has left on its schedule for this year.

Several key economic reports that could in inform the Fed's next policy decisions are also expected this week, including June's consumer price index print on Wednesday.