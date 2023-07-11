With credit card interest rates at record highs, these 4 tips can help debtors beat the 'brutal' minimum payment cycle

The Covid-19 pandemic separated the haves from the have-nots when it comes to finances.

Research shows that trend is continuing when it comes to debt, particularly credit cards.

More than one-third of Americans — 35% — say they are carrying their highest level of debt ever or close to it, according to a Northwestern Mutual survey of 2,740 adults.

The top source of personal debt, excluding mortgages, is credit card debt, with 28% of respondents, the research found.

More from Personal Finance:

teens with summer jobs enjoy the 'greatest money-making asset'

As 'bougie broke' videos trend, experts say that's not a bad thing

Americans fear a recession as severe as 2008. What experts expect

On the other hand, 43% of adults with personal debt say those balances are at their lowest level ever or close to it.

The results reflect the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic that posed financial challenges for some, such as reduced or lost employment, and reduced financial pressures for others, with lower mortgage rates and the pause of federal student loan payments, noted Alap Patel, a Chicago-based wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual.

"We were all in the same storm, but not everyone was in the same ship," Patel said.