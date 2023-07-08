As 'bougie broke' videos trend on social media, experts say that's not necessarily a bad thing

"Have you ever been broke, but no one believes you because you don't look like a broke person?"

New videos trending on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are asking that very question.

"The thing is, like you broke, but like a bougie broke, like you 'broque,'" one narrator said.

"Even on payday you broque," also spelled "broké."

The reels are often accompanied by lavish scenes, from restaurant meals with abundant food to travel scenes from locales such as Positano, Italy.

Social media has upped the ante when it comes to showing off users' lifestyle or experiences. The new videos show off the same coveted lifestyles with a wink: "You think I can afford this, but little do you know what's in my bank account."

Experts say that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"Money is so taboo," said Emily Irwin, managing director of advice and planning at Wells Fargo's Wealth & Investment Management.

"To talk about that, to put it out there in a very vulnerable way, I think is also empowering of others to even start the conversation," Irwin said.