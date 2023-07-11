CNBC Daily Open: Monetary policy divergence

Aerial view of illuminated skyscrapers standing at the Pudong Lujiazui Financial District at night on June 10, 2022 in Shanghai, China. Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

The bottom line

One's judiciously deciding how to ease, another's trying to time its next tightening move. The United States and China, the world's largest economies, are on divergent monetary policy paths that are spelling some headaches. China's inflation data released Monday was yet another sign that its post-'Covid Zero' recovery has basically stalled. Producer prices in June fell 5.4% year-on-year, its ninth consecutive drop and sharpest decline since December 2015. Consumer prices were unchanged compared to a year ago. Both figures were worse than predicted — economists had expected PPI to drop 5% and CPI to increase 0.2%. Resuscitation is needed to reflate the economy, China's teetering on deflation. Beijing has so far cut rates in June and pledged "targeted and coordinated policy, which would be implemented in a timely manner." Late Monday, authorities said they told lenders to extend outstanding loans to ease pressure on the property sector. The Chinese real estate sector heaves a sigh of relief, perhaps not so much Chinese banks. On the other side of the Atlantic, market watchers are intently watching inflation data that the U.S. will be out later this week. Will these offer more signs the Fed will hike rates? U.S. inflation cooled in May to rise 4%, its lowest annual rate in more than two years, but core inflation rose by 0.4% month-on-month and 5.3% year-on-year. Central banks are at "the end of the beginning" in their battle against inflation, as several factors keep core prices persistently high, according to top Societe Generale economist Kokou Agbo-Bloua. The persistence of labor market tightness and the apparent resilience of the economy means the market is pricing around a more than 90% chance that the Fed will hike rates to a range of between 5.25% and 5.5% at its meeting later this month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Complicating the macro watch for everybody, Nomura said other central banks in Asia could start cutting rates even earlier than the Fed. It seems that 2% is everybody's magic inflation number. Hang in there for the ride, we are still a long way from that.