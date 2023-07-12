G7 countries sign declaration outlining long-term security guarantees for Ukraine

The Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the strategic objective of a free, independent, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, capable of defending itself and deterring future aggression. at the 2023 NATO Summit seen next to the Main Media Center, in Vilnius, Lithuania, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023.

The Group of Seven (G7) coalition on Wednesday revealed a long-term security framework for Ukraine, saying it will seek to implement a reform agenda to help provide Kyiv with "the good governance necessary to advance towards its Euro-Atlantic aspirations."

"We consider Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to be a threat to international peace and security, a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and incompatible with our security interests," the G7 said in a joint declaration of support.

"We will stand with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, for as long as it takes."

Outlining how the G7 will support Ukraine over the long term, the joint statement says the countries will ensure "a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future" by providing modern military equipment across land, air and sea, training for Ukrainian forces and intelligence sharing.

The G7 said it would also seek to bolster Ukraine's economic stability, including through recovery efforts, "to create the conditions conducive to promoting Ukraine's economic prosperity."

The countries vowed to provide technical and financial support for Ukraine's immediate needs as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.

G7 intentions to supply security guarantees to Ukraine are "erroneous and dangerous" as they breach the safety of Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday in Google-translated comments collected by Russian state news agency Tass.

Earlier in the day, bloc member London said the G7 was expected on Wednesday to agree a "significant international framework for Ukraine's long-term security," which would "set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack."

"Supporting their progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.