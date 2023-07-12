U.S. climate envoy John Kerry to visit China as talks pick up again

US climate envoy John Kerry (L) gestures as he speaks next to China's special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua (R) during a session at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on May 24, 2022.

BEIJING — John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, is set to visit Beijing from July 16 to 19, according to announcements from the U.S. and China.

"During meetings with [People's Republic of China] officials, Secretary Kerry aims to engage with the PRC on addressing the climate crisis, including with respect to increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Kerry's trip will mark the third time in a month that a high-level U.S. official has traveled to China for talks.

Although the meetings have yet to yield specific action, they mark a resumption of in-person communication that fell off due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ended a four-day trip to Beijing on Sunday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in late June, months after he was originally scheduled to travel there in February.

Blinken postponed his initial plans after news of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over U.S. airspace. Beijing claims it was a weather balloon that blew off course.