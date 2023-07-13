Europe sizzles as a heatwave sweeps the continent, pushing temperatures close to record levels

A young man cools his face in a public fountain on these scorching hot days on July 11, 2023 in Tempio Pausania, Sardinia, Italy. The record for the highest temperature in European history was broken in August 2021, when 48.8C was registered in Floridia, a town in Italy's Sicilian province of Syracuse.

An intense and prolonged period of heat is sweeping across Europe, with meteorologists warning temperatures in Italy could soon surpass 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.84 Fahrenheit) — the highest temperature recorded in European history.

An anticyclone known as Cerberus, named after the three-headed monster that features in Dante's Inferno, is expected to send temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey in the coming days.

In Italy, meanwhile, temperatures could soon reach as high as 48 degrees Celsius on the islands of Sardinia and Sicily. A red alert warning has been issued for 10 cities nationwide, including Rome, Florence and Bologna.

The hottest temperature thought to have ever been recorded in Europe was 48.8 degrees near the ancient city of Syracuse on the coast of Sicily in August 2021. Scientists at the European Space Agency said that record could be broken again in the coming days.

The Italian Meteorological Society (SMI), meanwhile, told CNBC that it was not yet possible to forecast whether Europe's temperature record would soon be equaled or surpassed.

The SMI did warn, however, that "the wide-scale meteorological configuration is quite similar to the one that brought the exceptional value of 48.8 °C in Sicily on 11 August 2021" and the Cerberus heatwave is expected to intensify in southern Italy in the coming days.

Researchers say global heating is strongly increasing the odds of heatwaves such as the one currently sizzling in countries across Europe.