How you can save $500 or more on a flight to Europe this year

Airfare to Europe hit an all-time high this summer. But those dissuaded by the sticker shock can still travel overseas in coming months and cut costs by perhaps hundreds of dollars a ticket.

Flying to Europe from the U.S. during the fall "shoulder season" — in September and October — instead of in the summer will save the average traveler $500 per round-trip ticket, according to data from Hopper, a travel app.

Europe is the most popular overseas destination for U.S. tourists this summer. But travelers to top European cities would save 34%, on average, by going in the fall instead of June, July or August, Hopper found.

Consider these examples: Airfare to Rome is $1,284, on average, this summer. It's $736 this fall, a 43% reduction, or $548 of savings per ticket.

Likewise, those venturing to London would pay $693 in the fall, 32% less than summer's $1,025. In Barcelona, visitors would fly for $757 in the fall versus $1,193 in summer, a 37% savings.

"There is some good news in sight," Hayley Berg, Hopper's lead economist, said of prices.