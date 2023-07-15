Where have all the billion-dollar movies gone? So far, only Mario's been super this year

LOS ANGELES — It's the billion-dollar question: Why are mega blockbusters in short supply this year?

Universal's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is the only movie released in 2023 to so far eclipse the $1 billion mark at the global box office. It doesn't look like there could be another one, even with some big titles on the calendar.

"If you would have given 10 people a release schedule at the beginning of the year and said, 'We will have just one billion-dollar movie out of all of these and can you pick which one it will be?' I don't think anyone would have taken 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' as the one," said Mike Polydoros, CEO at cinema marketing firm PaperAirplane Media.

The lack of billion-dollar grossers marks a dramatic change in the industry. In years before the Covid-19 pandemic, and even last year, there were multiple megahits eclipsing $1 billion in global grosses.

The lack of these kinds of blockbusters in 2023 is especially apparent at Disney , which has Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and legacy fairy tale franchises. While the studio is on track to be the box office ruler this year, it has had a string of misfires in recent months that have drummed up concerns that audience preferences are changing too quickly for Hollywood to adapt.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" failed to lure in audiences beyond the staunchest Marvel fans in February, tallying just $214.5 million domestically and under $500 million worldwide. "Elemental," released just last month, currently holds the second-lowest domestic haul of any Pixar film in the history of the studio, barely outpacing 2020's "Onward," which saw its box office run cut short due to the pandemic.

At Disney's Lucasfilm, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which hit theaters June 30, is expected to struggle to recoup its nearly $300 million production budget. So far, it has generated $122.1 million at the domestic box office and $221.4 million globally.

"On the whole, I see Disney in a position that's been mostly expected coming out of the pandemic and having gone through another leadership change," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. "Those two massively influential factors have reshaped the studio's position in a number of ways, especially at the box office when considering the last decade saw their top franchises and brand fire on all cylinders. That kind of momentum was never going to be sustainable without the occasional ebb and flow."

Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC's David Faber on Thursday that the company would cut back on its Marvel and Star Wars content as it seeks to cut costs and rejuvenate its brands.

A bright spot for Disney has come in the form of James Gunn's final bow at Marvel Studios. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the third-highest grossing domestic release so far this year, with $357.5 million. It trails just behind Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Gunn now helps lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios.

The third Guardians film has managed to secure $834.2 million globally since its May release, but likely won't hit the coveted billion-dollar threshold.

Notably, Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has generated more than $1 billion in global ticket sales in 2023, but because it was released in 2022, it doesn't count as a billion-dollar movie for this year.

"The billion-dollar club seems to have become even more exclusive in 2023," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "Despite numerous high-profile titles boasting some of the biggest movie brands and franchises in filmdom, thus far, this year's crop has lacked either the global footprint or the utter dominance of the marketplace to cross the $1 billion threshold in what has been a very competitive global movie marketplace."