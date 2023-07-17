China property investment slide deepens in June as structural shift inflicts pain

Property investment in China slid nearly 8% in the first half of the year, official data showed Monday, marking a deepening decline for a sector that accounts for up to a quarter of the world's second-largest economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the sector will gradually stabilize as the broader economy recovers, and is shifting from high-speed development to stable development in the medium to long term.

The country's property sector is struggling to emerge from a credit crisis after the government cracked down on its debt levels in August 2020. Years of exuberant growth has led to the construction of ghost towns where supply outstrip demand, as developers look to capitalize on the desire for home ownership and property investment.

The 7.9% drop in investment for January to June was steeper than the 7.2% drop reported for January to May. Last month, China's second-largest developer China Vanke said the sector is "indeed under pressure in the short term" and that the situation is "worse than expected," according to a CNBC translation.

"This year, due to major drag from the housing markets and consumption, we actually didn't see the kind of rebound in broader economic growth," Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank (China), told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday. China second-quarter growth came in at 6.3% from a year before and 0.8% from the quarter before, underwhelming market expectations yet again.

"Of course it justifies a little bit bigger... fiscal and monetary stimulus, but if you look at the whole year, even with 6.3% growth in Q2, we can still reach 5% annual growth without a big problem," she added.