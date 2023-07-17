Wheat prices surge after Russia axes grain deal. And it's not good news for the world's food supply

Farmers use harvesting vehicles to harvest grain in Stavropol Krai, one of Russia's most important agricultural lands is seen in Stavropol, Russia on July 16, 2023.

Russia's withdrawal from a critically important wartime deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea has reignited fears about global food security, with analysts describing the initiative's demise as both an inevitable setback and a blow to markets.

Hours before the agreement's expiry, Russia said Monday that it would not renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July last year following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was a rare diplomatic breakthrough designed to avert a global food crisis.

"Today is the last day of the Grain deal," Kremlin Dmitry Peskov said. "When the respective parts for Russia's benefit are fulfilled, Russia will return to the deal."

The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been repeatedly elongated in short increments, amid increasing discontent from Russia over perceived restrictions that limit the full dispatch of its own grain and fertilizer exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated these complaints over a weekend call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying — according to a Google-translated report from the Kremlin — that the key objective of supplying grain to countries in need, including those on the African continent, had not been achieved.

Wheat, corn and soybean prices all rose on the news. Wheat futures jumped 3% on Monday, hitting a high of 689.25 cents per bushel, its highest level since June 28 when the contract traded as high as 706.25 cents.

Wheat prices remain well below the peak levels of 1177.5 cents per bushel reached in May last year, however.

Corn futures soared to a high of 526.5 cents per bushel, while soybean futures surged to a high of 1,388.75 cents per bushel.