Crimea bridge hit by explosions; Russia-backed authorities slam Ukraine for 'terrorist attack'

Workers restoring damaged parts of the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia, which was hit by a blast on October 8, 2022.

The Russian-installed head of Crimea's Parliament has blamed Ukraine for a "terrorist attack" on the Crimean bridge that halted traffic, and reportedly killed two people.

"Tonight, the terrorist regime in Kyiv committed a new crime — they attacked the Crimean bridge," Head of Crimea's parliament Vladimir Konstantinov said in his Telegram channel.

The bridge, a 12-mile crossing of road and railways, is a crucial transportation and supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

"In retaliation — we will follow the news. Our Secretary of Defense has promised strikes against criminal decision-making centers," he threatened.

Russia's Grey Zone channel, a Telegram channel with affiliations to the Wagner mercenary group, also posted: "Two strikes were made on the Crimean bridge by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," according to translations from Google.

The incidents reportedly occurred at 3.04 a.m. and 3.20 a.m. local time. CNBC could not independently verify the reports.

According to the Transport Ministry of the Russian Federation, the bridge itself was not damaged. The incident occurred at a part leading to the bridge.