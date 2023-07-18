Soaring temperatures in Europe near record as wildfires rage in Greece and Swiss Alps

A woman looks at smoke from a wildfire some 50km southeast from the centre of Athens on July 17, 2023.

An unrelenting heatwave stretching across southern Europe is expected to push temperatures close to a record on Tuesday, with emergency workers in Spain, Greece and the Swiss Alps battling to contain wildfires.

Italy, Spain and Greece are all forecast to see the mercury shoot above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) as a second heatwave of the summer engulfs the region. The new heatwave is named "Charon," a reference to the ferryman in Greek mythology who carries souls to the underworld.

Following the previous "Cerberus" heatwave, Italy remains in the grip of scorching heat. Sardinia and Sicily could see temperatures peak at around 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to Italian weather news service Meteo.it.

Europe's hottest-ever recorded temperature is believed to be 48.8 degrees Celsius, logged near the ancient city of Syracuse on the coast of Sicily in August 2021.

The World Meteorological Organization believes this record could be broken in the coming days as the heatwave is expected to intensify.

It comes shortly after the planet registered its hottest day since records began for the third time in just four days earlier this month, while both the U.S. and China saw temperatures climb above 50 degrees Celsius in recent days.