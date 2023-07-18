Credit Suisse raises S&P 500 target to 4,700 — highest on Wall Street

Credit Suisse thinks this year's market run has more to go, raising its S & P 500 forecast to the highest on Wall Street. Jonathan Golub, the bank's head of U.S. equity strategy, hiked his S & P 500 year-end target to 4,700 from 4,050. That target implies upside of 3.9% from Monday's close. "Our base case is that a recession will be averted, inflation will remain sticky near current levels, and monetary policy will tighten incrementally," Golub said. Golub's comments and target increase come after two data reports indicated that U.S. inflation grew less than expected last month — raising hope that pressures may be easing, and a recession can be avoided. Stocks have been on a surprising tear in 2023, with the S & P 500 climbing about 18% despite concerns over inflation, rising interest rates and a potential U.S. economic recession. The broader market index also posted this year its best first-half performance since 2019. The run has left many Wall Street strategists flat-footed. The next highest target on the Street besides Golub is CFRA at 4,575. PRO subscribers can see the full strategist survey here . .SPX YTD mountain SPX in 2023 Golub noted that these returns are "not altogether unjustified, given the economy's improvement, a decline in near-term recession risk, and strong positive revisions in the largest TECH+ names. Following a 5-quarter TECH+ EPS recession, profits for the group are expected to add meaningfully to growth through year-end 2024." To be sure, the strategist said that elevated price-to-earnings ratios and "depressed volatility" could cap the market's gains going forward. He also said there are "signs of a potential credit contraction, and economic weakness in China could hamper U.S. growth." — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.