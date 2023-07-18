India is now one of Apple's top 5 iPhone markets for the first time

Tim Cook, Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) greets the media with folded hands outside the Apple store at Jio World Drive mall, Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023.

India became Apple's fifth largest iPhone market in the second quarter, according to research released Tuesday, as the U.S. technology giant ramps up distribution and marketing in what CEO Tim Cook sees as a critical future market.

For Apple, India overtook Germany and France for iPhone sales in the June quarter, and is now behind the U.K., Japan, China and the U.S., Counterpoint Research told CNBC on Tuesday. It is the first time India has been one of Apple's top five markets for iPhone sales.

India contributed close to 4% of all iPhone sales in the second quarter, according to the research firm. The firm was not able to disclose the exact number of iPhone sales but said they grew 50% year-on-year.

Apple commanded a 5.1% market share in India's total smartphone market in the period to the end of June, versus 3.4% in the same period last year, Counterpoint Research said.

The rapid growth in India comes as Apple ramps up its presence in the world's fifth-largest economy from both a retail and manufacturing perspective.

In April, Apple opened its first physical stores in the country in the capital of Delhi and the populous city of Mumbai.