Ukraine war live updates: Russian missile volley hits Ukraine's port cities; Crimea bridge partially reopens after attack

Southern Ukraine was the target of Russian airstrikes overnight, as port cities Odesa and Mykolaiv came under attack from drones and missiles. Eastern regions Donetsk and Kharkiv were also targeted.

The attacks came a day after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, a move that upset agricultural markets and saw the price of wheat, corn and other food commodities spike.

Meanwhile, Crimea's Kerch Bridge has partially reopened to traffic a day after being damaged by two explosions that Moscow blames on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.