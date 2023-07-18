LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Russian missile volley hits Ukraine's port cities; Crimea bridge partially reopens after attack
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Southern Ukraine was the target of Russian airstrikes overnight, as port cities Odesa and Mykolaiv came under attack from drones and missiles. Eastern regions Donetsk and Kharkiv were also targeted.
The attacks came a day after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, a move that upset agricultural markets and saw the price of wheat, corn and other food commodities spike.
Meanwhile, Crimea's Kerch Bridge has partially reopened to traffic a day after being damaged by two explosions that Moscow blames on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.
Crimea bridge road partially reopens after attack
Crimea's Kerch Bridge road partially reopened, one day after early morning explosions on it killed two people and injured one, splitting a large part of the road and halting its traffic.
"Motor transport on the Crimean Bridge has been restored in reverse mode on the most outer right lane," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote on his Telegram channel, according to a Google translation.
Ferry operations were suspended Tuesday but owing to bad weather, Russian media reported.
Moscow blamed Ukraine for what it called a "terrorist" attack. Kyiv has not taken responsibility for it.
The 12-mile road and rail bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow annexed illegally from Ukraine in 2014, has been a key artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and was personally opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin as point of national pride.
— Natasha Turak
Russian airstrikes hit southern Ukraine: Officials
Russia launched air attacks on parts of southern Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian officials.
A fire broke out in the port of Mykolaiv after it was hit at 1:50 a.m. and spread over 500 square meters until being extinguished at 5:30 a.m., city mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian Air Force, also writing on Telegram, said Russia had launched a mix of Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed drones.
The majority of the strikes were in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, the Air Force said, while Donetsk, Kharkiv were also hit. CNBC has not independently verified the report.
— Jenni Reid
China was the top recipient of Ukrainian agricultural products under Black Sea grain deal
The organization that oversaw agricultural exports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative said China was the top country to receive foodstuffs.
Since the inception of the deal in July 2022, more than 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs were exported to more than 40 global destinations. China accepted nearly 8 million metric tons of agricultural goods from Ukraine.
— Amanda Macias
Biden to meet with Pope Francis envoy to discuss support for Ukraine
The White House said President Joe Biden will meet with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who is in D.C. at the request of Pope Francis.
"President Biden and Cardinal Zuppi will discuss the widespread suffering caused by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"They will also discuss efforts by the United States and Holy See to provide humanitarian aid to those affected, and the Papal See's focus on repatriating Ukrainian children forcibly deported by Russian officials," the statement added.
Zuppi has previously met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
— Amanda Macias