'Barbenheimer' opening weekend could top $200 million, a jolt for Hollywood's soft box office

This weekend at the box office is all about atomic bombs and blonde bombshells.

Typically when two big movies from two different studios hit theaters at the same time, it's a competition for ticket sales. That's not the case with Warner Bros.' "Barbie" and Universal's "Oppenheimer."

Dubbed "Barbenheimer," the dual release of these potential blockbusters is more complementary, with many moviegoers planning a double feature trip to cinemas

"Ever since we knew that these two films were going to open on the same weekend there's just been instantly a pop culture phenomenon," said Erik Davis, managing director at Fandango. "It's been the most anticipated weekend of the year."

The two films couldn't be more different, with "Barbie" centering on the iconic Mattel doll navigating life outside of Barbie Land, and "Oppenheimer" documenting how the father of the atomic bomb crafted the first nuclear weapons.

Yet, audiences have gravitated towards both titles. This excitement is much needed for the domestic box office after a string of recently released big-budget flicks fell short of expectations.

Heading into the weekend, "Barbie" is expected to capture at least $90 million in domestic ticket sales, with some box office analysts projecting the film could tally upwards of $140 million. Meanwhile, "Oppenheimer" appears destined to snare between $40 million and $60 million.

The two films could together generate $200 million over their opening frame. With additional ticket sales from "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "Sound of Freedom," it could be the highest-grossing weekend of the year so far.

Major movie chains have indicated that ticket sales are strong for both films this weekend and additional shows have been added to accommodate demand.

Some 40,000 AMC Theatre loyalty program members have purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day and the National Association of Theatre owners project that more than 200,000 moviegoers will attend same-day viewings of the two films.

"Going into this weekend anticipation has been very high for both 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer,'" said Jeffrey Kaufman, chief content officer at Malco Theatres. "Media coverage and the public embrace of the #Barbenheimer tag shows awareness and excitement for both releases."

And much of the appeal comes from the films' celebrated filmmakers.

Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird," "Little Women") has only a few films under her belt as a director, but she's already solidified a place among Hollywood's famed auteurs. Her films center on women and feature witty dialogue and a strong emotional core. Gerwig is one of only seven women to be nominated for best director at the Academy Awards.

Audiences got their first taste of Gerwig's take on the iconic Barbie doll back in December with a minute-long teaser trailer that spoofed Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey." This would not be your typical Barbie movie.

Future trailers showcased the bubblegum pink Barbie Land that kids and kids at heart have known for more than 60 years and revealed the film's plot. After an existential crisis, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) head to the real world for some answers.