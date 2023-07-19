India's Tata Group to build $5 billion gigafactory in the UK

In this article TSLA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

A Tata Motors concept EV on show at the India Auto Expo 2023 on Jan. 12, 2023. Anindito Mukherjee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Tata Group will develop a major facility for the production of electric car batteries in the U.K., with the Indian conglomerate set to invest more than £4 billion (around $5.17 billion) in the project. The news represents a significant boost for the U.K.'s plans to secure its own supply of EV batteries as it looks to move away from vehicles that use gasoline and diesel. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the site would create as many as 4,000 direct jobs and provide Jaguar Land Rover — a subsidiary of Tata Motors — with batteries. Other customers in the U.K. and Europe are also being eyed. The government said the factory would generate thousands of extra jobs further down the supply chain, in sectors connected to critical raw minerals and battery materials.

"This investment will be crucial to boosting the UK's battery manufacturing capacity needed to support the electric vehicle industry in the long term," the government said. "With an initial output of 40GWh it will also provide almost half of the battery production that the Faraday Institution estimates the UK will need by 2030," it added. The gigafactory will be one of Europe's largest. The aim is for production to start in 2026. So-called gigafactories are facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been widely credited as coining the term. It's been widely reported that the U.K. will provide Tata with significant subsidies for the project. The government said details of its support to Tata Sons would be "published in due course as part of our regular transparency data."