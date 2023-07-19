Nasdaq 100 futures slip Wednesday evening after Netflix posts results: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, July 19, 2023.

Nasdaq 100 futures slipped Wednesday evening after Netflix posted its latest quarterly results.

Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.6%. Dow futures and S&P 500 futures slipped by 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Shares of Netflix dropped 7% after the streaming giant posted its second-quarter earnings report. The company posted $8.19 billion in revenue, falling short of the $8.3 billion anticipated by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

During the regular trading session, the Dow climbed more than 109 points, or 0.3%, in what was the index's eighth consecutive day in the green and its longest winning streak since September 2019. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ticked up by 0.03%.

These gains came as companies are posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have already announced have topped estimates, according to FactSet data. The strength in corporate earnings have created optimism for a soft landing for the economy.

"Investors are saying loud and clear that they expect the current stock market rally to continue," said Tom De Luca, senior researcher at Vanguard. "Right now, short-term optimism is higher than we've seen since December 2021, right before the start of the 2022 bear market."

Johnson & Johnson , Travelers , American Airlines and Blackstone are set to report earnings Thursday before the bell. Wall Street will also be keeping an eye on the weekly jobless claims numbers and existing home sales data.