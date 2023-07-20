LIVE UPDATES
European markets set for flat open as traders look to earnings season
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European markets are set for a muted open on Thursday as investors assess the implications of some big U.S. corporate results and the start of earnings season at home.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.3% on Wednesday, led by oil and gas stocks. Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 1.8% as the British pound and U.K. bond yields fell sharply on the back of cooler-than-expected inflation data.
Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight as investors digested a slew of economic data across the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 led losses after the country posted a surprise trade surplus of 43 billion yen ($308 million), its first surplus in 23 months.
Stateside, Nasdaq 100 futures slid in after-hours trading Wednesday evening as shares of Netflix sank after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations. Tesla shares also retreated in extended trading after CEO Elon Musk and other executives told an earnings call to expect a slowdown in vehicle production in the third quarter.
Back in Europe, earnings before the bell come from Sweden's Volvo Car, Germany's SAP, France's Publicis, U.K. carrier EasyJet, Finland's Nokia and Switzerland's ABB and Givaudan.
German producer prices inch higher year on year in June
German producer prices rose by 0.1% year on year in June, the federal statistics office said Thursday, slightly exceeding analyst expectations of no annual change.
Here are the opening calls in Europe
China state-owned banks buying yuan to slow declines: Reuters
China's major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars to buy yuan in the offshore spot market in early trades on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Citing two people "with direct knowledge of the matter", Reuters said one of the sources also revealed that such moves was meant to slow the pace of yuan declines.
The offshore yuan strengthened 0.66% on afternoon, trading at 7.1839 against the greenback.
— Lucy Handley
— Weizhen Tan