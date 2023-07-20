European markets set for flat open as traders look to earnings season

LONDON — European markets are set for a muted open on Thursday as investors assess the implications of some big U.S. corporate results and the start of earnings season at home.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.3% on Wednesday, led by oil and gas stocks. Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 1.8% as the British pound and U.K. bond yields fell sharply on the back of cooler-than-expected inflation data.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight as investors digested a slew of economic data across the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 led losses after the country posted a surprise trade surplus of 43 billion yen ($308 million), its first surplus in 23 months.

Stateside, Nasdaq 100 futures slid in after-hours trading Wednesday evening as shares of Netflix sank after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations. Tesla shares also retreated in extended trading after CEO Elon Musk and other executives told an earnings call to expect a slowdown in vehicle production in the third quarter.

Back in Europe, earnings before the bell come from Sweden's Volvo Car , Germany's SAP, France's Publicis , U.K. carrier EasyJet , Finland's Nokia and Switzerland's ABB and Givaudan .