How Netflix can end the Hollywood strike in a way Disney, Paramount can't afford

Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line in front of Netflix offices as SAG-AFTRA union announced it had agreed to a 'last-minute request' by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for federal mediation, but it refused to again extend its existing labor contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday negotiating deadline, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2023.

Netflix earnings report on Wednesday sent its stock down, but the first question on the company's post-earnings Wall Street analyst call cut to the chase of Hollywood's biggest issue: Will the world's biggest video-streaming company let Hollywood's ongoing strikes by writers and actors interrupt its business, just as the company is turning into a true profit machine? Some analysts are quietly suggesting that Netflix won't.

Even as most people focus on the fact that Netflix has big inventory of content that could let it ride out a long strike, its burgeoning financials suggest another possibility: That Netflix will, in months to come, drive a nascent streaming industry where nearly all of its rivals lose money toward a deal that Netflix can afford but rivals can't.

Netflix spent years tolerating losses and, later, burning cash to build up its library of Netflix-produced content, betting on the day when it would get big enough to generate big returns on that investment. The second-quarter results released Wednesday are the least of it. The most bullish analysts on Wall Street think profits could more than double by 2025, with even average estimates saying profits will rise to $8.3 billion from $4.5 billion last year. After the report, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney estimated that Netflix would earn $25 a share in 2025, at the current share count, more than $11 billion.

Now, analysts speculate that Netflix will, in months to come, force a settlement to the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists before its rivals so it can get back to business. Their theory isn't based on inside information, but on the inexorable logic that Netflix's expected profit surge will simply overwhelm its share of the costs of settling the strikes, giving co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters different incentives than legacy players like Disney and Paramount Global , and tech rivals including Amazon .