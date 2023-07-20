How Netflix can end the Hollywood strike in a way Disney, Paramount can't afford

- Netflix is in much better financial shape than its legacy entertainment industry rivals, according to Wall Street analysts, and can make deals others will find more difficult to afford.
- While Netflix stock was down after a revenue miss, subscribers and cash on hand were up, and Street estimates have Netflix earning as much as $9.5 billion annually by 2025.
- Netflix spent its earnings call sending a strikingly different message than other media CEOs, with co-chief executive Ted Sarandos bringing up his family history as the son of a union electrician who joined strikes "on more than one occasion."
Netflix earnings report on Wednesday sent its stock down, but the first question on the company's post-earnings Wall Street analyst call cut to the chase of Hollywood's biggest issue: Will the world's biggest video-streaming company let Hollywood's ongoing strikes by writers and actors interrupt its business, just as the company is turning into a true profit machine? Some analysts are quietly suggesting that Netflix won't.
Even as most people focus on the fact that Netflix has big inventory of content that could let it ride out a long strike, its burgeoning financials suggest another possibility: That Netflix will, in months to come, drive a nascent streaming industry where nearly all of its rivals lose money toward a deal that Netflix can afford but rivals can't.
Netflix spent years tolerating losses and, later, burning cash to build up its library of Netflix-produced content, betting on the day when it would get big enough to generate big returns on that investment. The second-quarter results released Wednesday are the least of it. The most bullish analysts on Wall Street think profits could more than double by 2025, with even average estimates saying profits will rise to $8.3 billion from $4.5 billion last year. After the report, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney estimated that Netflix would earn $25 a share in 2025, at the current share count, more than $11 billion.
Now, analysts speculate that Netflix will, in months to come, force a settlement to the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists before its rivals so it can get back to business. Their theory isn't based on inside information, but on the inexorable logic that Netflix's expected profit surge will simply overwhelm its share of the costs of settling the strikes, giving co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters different incentives than legacy players like Disney and Paramount Global, and tech rivals including Amazon.
"Netflix is likely to position itself to be seen as [friendly] to the actors," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said. "It's kind of perverse that Netflix is in the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group negotiating for studios]," he said. "The right solution is to do whatever is best for Netflix."
For the second quarter, Netflix reported adding 5.9 million subscribers, generating a slightly-below-expectations revenue gain of 2.7% and well-above forecast profit of $3.29 a share. Its stock has been volatile around earnings reports in the past, since it frequently gets rewarded big for beating estimates and punished for narrow misses. Its shares were down by as much as 8% on Thursday morning.
The war of words from the studios turned ugly last week, with an article in the trade Deadline quoting an anonymous studio executive as saying executives planned to squeeze the unions until members gave in out of fear of losing their homes, on issues led by residual payments to artists for streaming programs as they are reused. That was followed by a CNBC interview in which Walt Disney Co. chairman Robert Iger said the unions' demands were unrealistic and add to the problems of a film-and-TV industry not yet recovered from the Covid pandemic.
"There's a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic and they are adding to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that is quite frankly very disruptive and dangerous," Iger told CNBC's David Faber at the annual Sun Valley conference.