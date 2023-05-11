Disney shares sink after the company reports streaming subscriber losses

In this photo illustration, the Disney + logo is displayed on the screen of a TV on December 26, 2019 in Paris, France.

Disney shares are down about 9% Thursday after the company reported subscriber losses at Disney+ during the most recent quarter.

The company, which posted profit and revenue for the period that were in line with Wall Street estimates, reported a loss of 4 million Disney+ subscribers. That downtick was offset by price increases, which led to a narrowing of operating losses at the streaming unit by $400 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Still, Wall Street expected a gain of more than 1 million Disney+ subscribers, according to StreetAccount, and the surprise subscriber loss spooked the Street.

Shares of the company were trading at around $92 per share Thursday. The stock had been up over 16% so far this year as of Wednesday's close.

The drop was set to erase around $15 billion from the company's market value.