Why Tesla investors should care about Elon Musk's multiplying ventures

Elon Musk's multiple ventures and the relationships between them are facing increased scrutiny as the Tesla CEO continues to add more to his plate.

During Tesla's second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Truist analyst William Stein asked Musk about yet another tech venture he recently started up and incorporated in Nevada: xAI. Musk recently said that the artificial intelligence startup aims to compete with Google Bard or OpenAI's ChatGPT someday, and plans to collaborate with Tesla on software and silicon alike.

Stein asked him, "For investors that think there might be quite a bit of value in the AI features and products of Tesla, it might be concerning to see you pursuing another endeavor where AI is the focus. Can you talk about how xAI might overlap, might perhaps compete with Tesla or in other ways perhaps it enhances the value of what Tesla does?"

Musk claimed that xAI and its focus artificial general intelligence on would bring some value to Tesla, and talked about recruiting as an example.

"There were just some of the world's best AI engineers and scientists that were willing to join a startup but they were not willing to join a large, sort of relatively established company like Tesla." He added, "So I was like, ok well, better it's a startup that I run than they go work somewhere else. That's kind of the genesis of xAI."

In addition to the xAI example, he said he was only able to entice a top materials science engineer away from his job at Apple by promising the engineer could work concurrently for SpaceX and Tesla. The engineer in question, Charles Kuehmann, joined Tesla in late 2015 and now has the title of Vice President of SpaceX and Tesla materials engineering, reporting directly into the CEO.

The issue of Musk and his multiple ventures also came up earlier this month, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate its Twitter ties and related corporate governance issues.

Musk led a $44 billion buyout of the social media company last year and appointed himself CEO there temporarily. He is now the controlling shareholder, CTO and executive chairman of Twitter while holding down the CEO role both at Tesla and at his aerospace and defense company, SpaceX. He's also the founder and funder at the brain-computer interface startup Neuralink and tunneling venture The Boring Co.

Tesla is the only public company among the bunch. And it has never disclosed to shareholders exactly how much talent, time and money it has spent helping Musk at his other ventures, or why sending people over to Twitter would comprise a reasonable use of Tesla resources. Musk previously enlisted Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Co. employees to assist him with his Twitter takeover, as CNBC reported.

At least one senior Tesla employee has jumped ship to Musk's X Corp., the parent company of Twitter. Court filings revealed that Dhruv Batura, who had worked at Tesla since late 2013 and was a Senior Manager of Business Operations Finance there, is now a senior director of finance at X Corp. Batura was posting job ads for X Corp. on Twitter on the day of Tesla's second-quarter earnings report.

In a May 2023 proxy filing, Tesla did disclose a few details about its related party transactions. Among these, Tesla revealed that "Twitter is party to certain commercial and support agreements with Tesla. Under these agreements, Twitter incurred expenses of approximately $1.0 million in the aggregate in 2022 and $0.4 million in 2023 through February." Tesla hasn't said what, exactly, Twitter is buying from the company.