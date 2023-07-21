Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen settles legal fees suit with Trump Organization

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves his Manhattan apartment to report to prison, May 6, 2019.

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, has settled his lawsuit against the Trump Organization seeking $1.3 million in legal fees, NBC News reported Friday.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

"This matter has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties," Cohen told NBC News.

The Trump Organization had no comment. But a source at the company confirmed the settlement to NBC.

A trial in the case was expected to begin Monday in New York state court in Manhattan.

Cohen sued Trump's company in 2019 for failing to pay agreed-upon legal bills related to his testimony to various congressional committees in 2017 and 2018, when Trump was president.

In one appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017, Cohen lied about a proposed Trump building in Moscow, Russia.