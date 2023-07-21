Here's how making poor investment choices is like watching classic thriller 'Jaws'

Investors can get swept away by the fear or euphoria of the recent past — and it often costs them financially.

"Recency bias" is the tendency to put too much emphasis on recent events, like a stock-market rout or the meteoric rise of bitcoin or a meme stock like GameStop, for example.

Investor choices are guided by these short-term events — which may be counter to their best interests, as is often the case when selling stocks in a panic.

Recency bias is akin to a common yet illogical human impulse, such as watching Steven Spielberg's classic summer blockbuster "Jaws," a 1975 thriller about a Great White shark whose diet revolves more around humans than marine life, and then being afraid of the water.

"Would you want to go for a long ocean swim after watching 'Jaws'? Probably not, even though the actual risk of being attacked by a shark is infinitesimally small," wrote Omar Aguilar, CEO and chief investment officer at Schwab Asset Management.