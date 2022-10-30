The fear of missing out can be a killer for investors. Here's how top-ranked financial advisors keep it at bay

Michael H | Digitalvision | Getty Images

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, can be a powerful psychological force — and it may lead unwary investors to lose bundles of money, according to financial advisors. A group of British psychologists defined FOMO as a fear "that others might be having rewarding experiences from which one is absent." Financial advisor Josh Brown uses the term "animal spirits" to describe the concept of investors allowing their emotions to guide them. These days, social media platforms are a big source of FOMO, bombarding users with messages about "hot" investments such as cryptocurrency, meme stocks and special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. The influencers and experts touting such assets claim buyers can earn bundles of money, but they may gloss over the risks or fail to disclose their own motivations.

This isn't to say flavor-of-the-day investments always turn out to be flops for buyers, depending on when they buy and sell. Problem is: Investors often only hear about the big winners, not the duds, advisors and experts said. Controlling FOMO "is probably the most important financial skill these days, in the social media era," Morgan Housel, author of "The Psychology of Money," said in September at the Future Proof wealth conference in Huntington Beach, California.

'People try to hit the home run'

It's generally more prudent to "get rich slowly," since investments that offer huge growth potential also tend to carry more risk and therefore bigger odds of loss, said Joseph Bert, a certified financial planner who serves as chairman and CEO of Certified Financial Group. "People try to hit the home run, which is like [winning] the lottery in investing," said Bert, whose firm, based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, ranked No. 95 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. It was relatively easy for investors to make money in 2021, a year when most asset classes seemed to head nowhere but up. Strong stock and crypto gains minted a million new millionaires. Various hype-men and -women and social media communities helped nudge investors to buy in last year. For example, bitcoin prices could soar by 20% or more in a day following a single tweet from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk; one February 2021 tweet imbued dogecoin, another cryptocurrency, with a sort of everyman quality, calling it "the people's crypto."

How advisors overcome investors' FOMO

Playing off that future regret is how top financial advisors try to dissuade investors from succumbing to FOMO. If a client wants to shift a lot of money into a "FOMO asset," said Aldo Vultaggio, chief investment officer at Capstone Financial Advisors, he likes to discuss with them their probability of success reaching certain financial goals with and without those assets. The firm, based in Downers Grove, Illinois, ranked No. 77 on CNBC's Financial Advisor 100 list. In other words, if a client is already on pace to have enough money to retire comfortably or to afford a kid's college education, why take more risk? The fear of future failure helps dissuade clients from making the short-term investment — or at least reduce their overall allocation to it.