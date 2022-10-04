95. Certified Financial Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Certified Financial Group, based in Altamonte Springs, FL, is ranked No. 95 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.2M
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 5,000
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Sheri Cuff, President
Joseph Bert, Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
1111 Douglas Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 869-9800