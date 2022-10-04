47. Anchor Capital Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Anchor Capital Advisors, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 47 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $8.1B
Years in Business: 39
Accounts Under Management: 1,110
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 35 in 2021)
Principals:
William Rice Sr., Executive Chairman
William Rice, Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Two International Place, 21st Floor, Boston, MA 02110
(617) 338-3800