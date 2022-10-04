47. Anchor Capital Advisors

Anchor Capital Advisors, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 47 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $8.1B

Years in Business: 39

Accounts Under Management: 1,110

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 35 in 2021)

Principals:

William Rice Sr., Executive Chairman

William Rice, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

anchorcapital.com

Two International Place, 21st Floor, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 338-3800